Black Girl Magic: Joe Biden Rakes In Record-Breaking Donations After Adding Kamala Harris To His Ticket

It looks like Joe Biden is quickly learning exactly how magical black girls are. According to NewsOne reports, in the two days since adding Kamala Harris to the Democratic ticket as his running mate, Biden has raked in a record amount of campaign donations.

Yep you heard that right. Harris is making history and helping to break records at the same da** time.

According to Associated Press reports some $36 million in donations arrived from supporters (including at least 150,000 new donors!!!) within the first two days since Biden announced Harris as his running mate, setting a fundraising record. Of course we can’t PROVE Kamala Harris is the reason for all of those donations but it definitely seems like her teaming with Biden has truly been a welcome addition. Heavy emphasis on addition, OKAY?

Harris adding value to Biden’s campaign actually pre-dates her becoming a vice presidential candidate. According to POLITICO, after she stepped out of the presidential race, donors to Harris’ presidential campaign contributed $19 million to Biden’s campaign — a number that adds up to 7% of Biden’s campaign fundraising, according to Open Secrets, a campaign finance website. That’s not all. POLITICO also points to an additional $5 million Harris helped raise by participating in several other fundraisers, including two fundraisers she took part in alongside Biden.

Big Money Honey. We love it. Clearly Biden is learning the value Harris brings to the ticket. We can’t to see the wealth of ways she’s able to contribute to a brighter future for America.