Strong Black Genes: Tammy Rivera’s Throwback Photo Looks EXACTLY Like Her Teen Daughter Charlie

Tammy Rivera, Waka Flocka’s wife and reality star, is really the spitting image of her daughter Charlie! The mom of 15-year-old Charlie shared a throwback photo of herself and her high schooler side-by-side and the ladies are splitting images of each other.

It might be hard to imagine 34-year-old Tammy Rivera, who has a beautifully full figure, as a slimmy trimmy teen but look no further. Tammy posted herself (left) next to Charlie (right). Can you tell that these are two different people?!

Over the summer, Tammy’s daughter Charlie celebrated her 15th birthday. The Waka’s surprised the student with a ‘Beauty & The Beast’ themed quinceañera. Tammy and Charlie honored their Nicaraguan heritage with several outfit changes. Waka and Charlie also joined together for a daddy-daughter dance, the whole event was super sweet.

Tammy also celebrated a birthday recently, turning 34 and showing over her epic proportions. The wife celebrated in Tulum with friends at Pablo Escobar’s mansion.

Waka and Tammy look so happy together. They just celebrated 6 years of marriage back in January and both are working hard behind the scenes on their next albums.

On January 21st, Waka posted a gushy and heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram confessing just how much he loves and rides for her. The caption read:

“I always said to myself when I was a kid… “I’ma marry my best friend“. Now look at us…6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s 😂 #WeYoungOld with a bright a$$ future ahead of us. Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr!!!. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time #HappyAnniversary.”

The couple really do bring out the best in one another. Outside of their music ventures, both are focused on building their brands and prioritizing their family. Waka has been seen working on his multiple businesses including his Dro streetwear brand and Tammy has had much success with her swimwear line T-Rivera.