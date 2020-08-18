Method Man & Kadeem Hardison Somehow Ended Up In Hilarious Netflix Series “Teenage Bounty Hunters”

Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters ‘Sterling’ (Maddie Phillips) and ‘Blair’ (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure into the world of bail-skipping bad guys and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, secks and study hall.

The hilarious Action-Comedy series also stars Method Man (YES, M-E-T-H-O-D MAN) as bounty hunter/Youtuber “Terrance Coin” who shines in ways we’ve never seen before as one of the best rappers-turned-actors of all-time.

After years of dabbling in the Sci-Fi/Blerd space, Kadeem returned to his mainstream roots alongside booked and busy co-star Method Man whose starred in over 20 movies/shows since 2015.

In fact, Mr. Man’s other TV project–“Power” spinoff “Power Book II: Ghost”–premieres in a few weeks on Starz (September 8th) marking yet another win for the living legend.

As far as their teenaged co-stars go, well, they’re wayyy more, uh, provocative than they appear.

“I hope that this … shows young women that it’s okay to have wants and desires. And it’s okay to act on them. And it’s okay to ask for what you want,” said Anjelica Bette Fellini (Blair) in an interview with Refinery29.

“Hopefully girls will come away from this show feeling like they don’t have to judge themselves as hard as maybe they have done,” added Maddie Phillips, who plays ‘Sterling.’

“I hope that they can find a safe space in these two flawed, well-intentioned young women who really follow their hearts.”

Have you hopped on the “Teenage Bounty Hunters” train yet? If not, will you be tuning in for Method Man & Kadeem? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and check out some chitter-chatter over the hit Netflix show on the flip.