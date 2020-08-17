WNBA Legend Sue Bird Stops By ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk Respect, Favorite Sneakers & More [Video]

Sue Bird is the latest celebrity to virtually stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

The Seattle Storm superstar is an absolute legend in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Bird was drafted by the Storm first overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft, and now, at the age of 39, she’s still giving the game her all and playing just like she did when she was 20 years younger.

During her interview with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, The three time WNBA champion talks about the pressure after recovering from an injury, facing off as a young player against Nicky McCrimmon and the uphill battle for the WNBA’s respect. The baller dives into whether or not things are better today than they have been in the past. She also sheds light on her recent plans to use the league’s platform for social change during these turbulent times, especially against the wishes of U.S. Senator and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler.

The AJC reports that back on July 7th, the Georgia senator wrote a note to commission Cathy Engelbert, urging that players scrap plans to wear hoodies with the “Black Lives Matter” slogan on them. Loeffler wrote:

“The truth is, we need less—not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote.” She continued to say, “And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.”

To make matters even worse, Kelly Loeffler set herself up for major criticism when she referred to the armed protestors that gathered around the sight of Rayshard Brooks death as “Mob Rule.”

Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Natasha Cloud were a few players that publicly called out the senator for her racist behavior and showed up on the court with their Black Lives Matter gear in protest.

Bird also chats about her favorite sneakers, from the Jordan Dior 1s, to the Kyrie 4s. We also get a guest appearance from Sue Bird’s longtime girlfriend, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who is also a friend of the show.

Check out the interview down below to hear what the WNBA legend has to say about demanding respect, giving the game your all, and more: