Bay Area Bombshell Saweetie “Taps In” With New Too Short Inspired Single [VIDEO]

This week multi-platinum selling ICY/Artistry Records/Warner Records rapper Saweetie dropped a hot new single AND music video for “Tap In,” her new record inspired by fellow Bay Area artist Too Short’s classic “Blow The Whistle.” For the visuals Saweetie hits an iced-out basketball court to deliver her high energy choreography, check out the video below:

Saweetie’s forthcoming project Pretty B*tch Music, featuring production by Timbaland and Danja, is slated for release this summer. Pretty B*tch Music is Saweetie’s movement encouraging all women to define their own Pretty; Saweetie’s empowered meaning of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy. Saweetie also continues to expand her Pretty B*tch empire, recently teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for a second collection with the brand titled “At Home With,” and is donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

“Tap In” marks Saweetie’s first record since her 2019 anthem and hit single “My Type,” which took on a life of its own by amassing nearly 5 billion streams. The RIAA double platinum smash hit #1 at Urban and Rhythmic radio, and Top 10 at Pop. Lil Jon and Petey Pablo also joined Saweetie for a stellar performance of the breakout single at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Monday, BET announced Saweetie’s nomination for a BET Award in the “Best Female Hip Hop Artist”