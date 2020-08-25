Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks’ Current Boo Body Slammed Her Into A Toilet, He Responds ‘#BrokeBackJordan’

Two exes are currently embroiled in a messy dispute concerning domestic violence allegations. Following Megan Thee Stallion identifying Tory Lanez as her shooter, Claudia Jordan spoke out on her “Cocktails With Queens” Fox Soul Show on a time when she was allegedly abused.

According to Claudia, like Megan, she felt the need to protect a black man who was violent with her. She at first didn’t call the alleged abuser by name and instead said someone had a history of untrustworthy behavior including lying about property he owned in Atlanta, his teeth, and his age. She noted that this person is currently on a WE tv show with a reality star.

“I had an incident four years ago. I was seeing this guy. He lived with me at the time. He lied about everything. He said he had a car, he didn’t have a car. He said he had property in Atlanta, he didn’t have property in Atlanta. He said his teeth were real, his teeth weren’t real. He said he was seven years younger than he really was. And y’all have seen me with him on the red carpet. 2016 BET. Catch that tea. He’s on a show right now WE tv with another reality star. But I always had doubts about his age. His wallet was on the couch and I felt like he wasn’t telling me the truth. I look at the wallet and I saw he was lying to me by seven years. I was like, ‘Why are you lying?’ He was trying to be a rapper still at 40 something years old.”

After questions persisted about the person’s identity, she said flat out that “he’s with Phaedra [Parks] on Marriage Boot Camp.” Phaedra is currently on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp with her boyfriend, actor Medina Islam.

Claudia then detailed a frightening incident where she grabbed Medina’s phone and things escalated until he allegedly bodyslammed her into a toilet, cracking it and leaving her with a back injury.

Like Megan Thee Stallion, Claudia didn’t tell the police, and according to Claudia, she regrets that decision.

“He’s with Phaedra now on “Marriage Boot Camp,” said Claudia. We got into an argument. I grabbed his phone and he was wrestling it out of my hand. And this is the first time I’ve ever said this because you know what, I got inspired by Meg Thee Stallion. I’ve been holding this for four years now. And he body-slammed me into a toilet. Broke it in half. It cracked the porcelain and water went everywhere. I kept that to myself. I never called the police on him. I stayed in bed for four days with back spasms.” “We protect these Black men and guess what, is there a thank you? Is there an ‘I’ll get help.’ Is there a ‘I’ll never do it again?’ No, there’s nothing,” she added. “There’s an arrogance when we protect them. So f*ck them. I’m not protecting anyone that hurts me. If you rape one of my friends, if you hit one of my friends, if you hit me, I’m not making any excuse. It ain’t her fault for what she had on. It ain’t her fault for yelling at you. If her yelling at you makes you square up on a woman then f*** you! You’re a h*e a** b*** a** man.””

Prior to this, Claudia’s been radio silent on what ended her relationship with Medina. Before their split, she hinted at the 2016 ESSENCE festival that they were getting engaged.

“I’m in a new relationship and we are looking like we are heading to the altar,” she said. “He’s a great guy and it just came out of nowhere.”

Medina has since taken to social media to defend himself against the abuse allegations and it’s getting, even more, M E S S Y!

