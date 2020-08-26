Judge Says Ed Hartwell In Is Contempt Of Court, Orders Him To Pay $34K In Keshia Knight-Pulliam Back Child Support Suit (Exclusive)

A family court judge has found Ed Hartwell liable for deliberately failing to pay thousands in child support to his daughter with ex-wife Keshia Knight-Pulliam and withholding income information.

Ed Hartwell had pleaded with the court for a payment plan because he said he didn’t have the money to support his toddler daughter, Ella, with Pulliam, because he was raising and providing for two other children who were living with him, according to court papers.

But Judge Belinda Edwards still found him in “willful contempt” of court and ordered him to pay more than $34,000 in back support, utilities and move out expenses to his ex-wife, BOSSIP can reveal.

The judge said it was “disingenuous and concerning” that Hartwell failed to disclose that he was collecting $400 in social security disability benefits, which was going towards the care of his other children, their final order states.

Former NFL player Hartwell has to pay Pulliam $6,588 this week and beginning this fall, he has to pay another $6,588 in $1,000 a month increments. Next spring, Hartwell will then have to begin paying his $28,360 child support arrearages at a rate of $1,000 a month, on top of his current $3,007 a month child support.

If Hartwell fails to pay up, he could face jail time.

We exclusively revealed that Pulliam accused her former spouse Hartwell of flouting their court-ordered child support deal for their little girl.

Pulliam said Hartwell has been paying less than half the amount, and despite her protestations, he hasn’t paid anything at all for some months, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The mom said that Hartwell’s failure to pay has caused him to accrue a child support debt of $31,647. Hartwell said in court papers that Pulliam hadn’t properly served him with her lawsuit.

Hartwell will also have to pay Pulliam’s lawyer’s fees, their final order states.

Pulliam’s lawyer declined to comment on the case. We’ve reached out to Hartwell’s lawyer for comment.