Frontline Friends: Yandy Sends A Sweet Message To Her Solidarity Sister Porsha Williams ‘My Ace!’

Yandy Smith-Harris and Porsha Willams are more than just reality stars turned activists, they’re sisters.

That message was made clear this weekend by Yandy after she gave a special shoutout to Porsha on Instagram.

As previously reported these two became close while working on the frontlines in Louisville, Kentucky alongside Freedom United. The ladies and the org have been actively protesting for Breonna Taylor and were arrested together TWICE; once, while protesting on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and most recently while “blocking several intersections” during a planned BreonnaCon demonstration.

According to Yandy, during her most recent run-in with the police, she panicked because Porsha wasn’t by her side. But the Real Housewife of Atlanta popped up after handing her phone off to her assistant and told Yandy, she’d “never leave her to face this without her.” She then declared them “sisters.”

“When the police surrounded us. I looked to my left and didn’t see @porsha4real. I felt like my other half in the fight was gone. 5 mins before they arrested me she appeared and said you think I’d leave you to face this with out me? Never we’re sisters. She just went to give her phone to her assistant and came right back). My ace! My neighbor! My boothang! My All Hands on Deck Partner…I love you. Late friends turned great friends 💕💕💕”

Porsha also commented on Yandy’s post; “I love you I’ll ride with you anytime anywhere ✊🏾❤️.”

Very, very sweet to these ladies not only forming a friendship but using their platforms, time, and efforts to get justice for Breonna. “Clout”, where?