Perturbed Fans Punt Omari Hardwick Into A “2-For-$5 Movie Bin” For Referring To Himself As Chadwick Boseman’s “Competitor”

Chiiile. “Power” actor Omari Hardwick rubbed people the wrong way after posting a eulogy for late actor Chadwick Boseman and referring to him as his “competitor”. Fans flooded Omari’s comments, ungently reminding him that he, in no shape way or form was comparable to Boseman’s legacy.

To be fair, the message seemed to have good intentions. Also in the video Omari posted, he speaks about his history with Boseman briefly, sending him a salute in the audience. Does this read like Omari was being shady to you?

I didn’t have enough time that fateful night to share what i whispered to you. So now i will. But not before sharing what you said first. You said “O, go claim that award that’s had your name on it from the gate…from the moment i met you. I whispered back, “Thank you Bose…for being the super hero I knew you were from the moment i met you.” Then I quickly added….”we still gotta do that movie together!” You replied: “Bet.” … I hear you whispering more than ever my dearest brother of a Black Panther. One of my biggest honors was being one of your biggest competitors and an even bigger friend.

You are HUGELY missed, but I got you next to me even more on the rest of this run. A wise man told me this morning…”In the Kingdom no crown is wasted. When one man drops his crown, another man picks it up. Pick it up O!”

From king Chadwick to king Hardwick….i will do just THAT my brother. Rest in your glory 🙏🏾🦅 👑 PS: Brave has worn his Black Panther costume everyday for the past 3 weeks.. trust me I’ll make sure he keeps wearing it…..

Omari’s message was accompanied by this video of himself accepting his award for his role on “Power” referring to Chadwick who sat in the audience.

Fans were and still are fuming over this message. Is it warranted though?

Bitch, I know damn well Omari Hardwick’s Walmart 2 for 5 movie bin movie makin ass did not get his Bigen hairline and beard havin ass on Denzel Washington’s internet and make a Chadwick Boseman “tribute” post all about himself?! — with all the s**t! (@realblackgirli1) August 30, 2020

