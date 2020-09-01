Detroit 2: Big Sean Is Back With A Music Video For His Latest Single “Harder Than My Demons” [Video]

As we all get ready for the highly anticipated release of Detroit 2, Big Sean is giving us something to snack on with a new track “Harder Than My Demons” along with an accompanying music video.

Just as the song’s title seems to suggest, the visual includes some strong religious imagery, showcasing a little boy outfitted in a pair of angel wings and a woman who appears to be praying in a church. The track’s lyrics reference God, angels, and demons, as Sean raps about his faith in a higher being. The single also includes the Detroit native rapping about Dr. Sebi, who died in 2016 after claiming that he could cure AIDS using a supplement-based treatment.

“Harder Than My Demons” is set appear on Big Sean’s forthcoming album Detroit 2, which drops on September 4. Just last week, the rapper released the single “Deep Reverence” with Nipsey Hussle before previewing a snippet of his track with Lil Wayne, “Don Life.”

In a recent interview with Vulture Magazine, Big Sean broke down why he took time off to focus his creative energy into Detroit 2:

“Honestly, I’ve just been making sure I’m happy with the music. For some reason, time seems to be going faster than usual. So [the album] has taken longer than I expected it to. But I was on my schedule and making sure that I felt good doing the music, because it is my happy place. I don’t know if I took too long or what the outcome may be. I don’t know if it’ll do better than anything I’ve ever done, but at least I am a hundred percent happy with it”.

Sean Don also revealed a few ways he has been taking care of his mental, physical and spiritual mind set during quarantine:

“… I’ve been making an effort to stay aggressively happy. I meditate seven days a week, and that gives me a chance to connect with myself. It feels like charging your phone. It’s like waking up with a full charge, as opposed to waking up with your phone dead. Taking time for myself has really helped, even if it’s just, like, playing Call of Duty a little bit. I only play for an hour, an hour and a half at the most, just to give myself a break if I’m in the studio for 12 or 14 hours. Because if you don’t, things start to blend in together.”

Detroit 2 has been years in the making and is the highly-anticipated follow-up to the G.O.O.D. Music artist’s 2012 mixtape Detroit, which included features from artists like French Montana, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, Royce da 5’9”, and more.

Check out the music video for “Harder Than My Demons” down below: