“Coming Soon”: Big Sean Celebrates His Birthday By Teasing New Music With A ‘Detroit 2’ Trailer [Video]

It’s been more than 3 years since Big Sean dropped a solo project, but luckily for us, he’s gearing up to release his next album very soon.

While celebrating his 32nd birthday on March 25th, the rapper gifted fans with an album trailer, which included snippets of unreleased songs along with behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music. The video shows Sean in his hometown of Detroit, visiting iconic city locations and heading to the studio to put in work on his music. While there isn’t any confirmation as to who Sean will have featured on the upcoming project, Young Thug makes a cameo here, which makes his involvement in the album seem pretty likely.

This announcement doesn’t quite give fans any sort of information about what to expect from the new project, beside the fact that it’s a follow-up to his Detroit mixtapes from early on in his career. With that in mind, it also seems to pay tribute to his hometown, obviously, which he speaks on in the video. “Detroit, to me, is home,” he says at the beginning of the trailer. “But I feel like it’s more than just a city, you know? … It’s a mentality.”

Check out the trailer for Detroit 2 for yourself down below: