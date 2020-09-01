Money Moves: Cardi B Becomes The New Face Of Balenciaga With Huge Billboard Over The Louvre

Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga, and she’s got a massive billboard over the Louvre to prove it.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the campaign was self-styled and self-produced during lockdown by the brand’s frequent collaborators. Creative director Demna Gvasalia selected Cardi B’s look himself, dressing the rapper in a black evening gown with built-in gloves and–of course–shoes that look like socks. The look is complimented perfectly by Cardi’s shiny black bob.

Like most magazine covers and other campaigns featuring celebrities over the past few months, the “WAP” rapper actually shot the image herself, according to the brand, taking the images in Los Angeles during lockdown. The photo shows her in a setting that’s probably very familiar to Kulture’s mom, which features Belcalis lounging in her backyard surrounded by scattered toys and a single white Balenciaga Neo Classic handbag.

Obviously, this is a huge moment for the Bronx native, who posted to Instagram to share the exciting news on Tuesday.

“Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign!” Cardi celebrated in her caption. “I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!”

The Louvre billboard will be up through the end of September and is also set to be displayed in Paris, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

Congrats, Cardi!!