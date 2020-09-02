The Migos Deny Stealing $80K In Clothes & Services From Stylist; Countersue Company For Fraud (Exclusive)

The Migos have responded to a stylist’s lawsuit accusing them of skipping out on paying for nearly $80,000 in luxury clothing and styling services.

Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and their manager Danny Zook have countersued Luka Lorena for fraud and defamation, claiming they never went into business with the company and its alleged falsehoods have damaged their reputations, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The Atlanta artists filed court docs claiming styling company Luka Lorena has no proof that the rappers ripped it off because there was never a written contract between them in the first place.

Quavo and Takeoff denied ever hiring Luka Lorena, or its principal, Alicia Allicock, and said they never approved the company to make clothing purchases on their behalf. The musicians said Luka Lorena filed the lawsuit only after the company demanded payment for luxury clothing that it never actually sent them, their complaint states. They admitted to knowing her, and to asking her if she could obtain high-end merch from time to time, but insisted no formal agreement was in place.

We exclusively revealed that Luka Lorena sued the Migos for breach of contract, conversion and conspiracy to convert property for allegedly swindling nearly $80,000 worth of luxury clothing and styling services and then stonewalling when it was time for the stylist to collect payment.

Allicock said she had a styling deal with the “Bad and Boujee” rappers, where they approved purchases of several thousand dollars worth of luxury clothing and would reimburse the company plus a 20 percent styling fee.

When it came time to pay, the company got the run around from the Migos’ manager and then he stopped responding altogether, the suit says.

But Zook, their manager, denied giving Luka Lorena the runaround when it came time to pay – in fact, he says that he stopped communicating with the company when its messages became “harassing and threatening,” according to the Migos’ answer, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The Migos wants the case dismissed and their lawyer’s fees paid. They also want Luka Lorena to pay them money damages in their countersuit.

We’ve reached out to Luka Lorena’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.