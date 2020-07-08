Cardi B Dragged Into Stylist’s Nearly $80K Luxury Clothing Con Case Against The Migos (Exclusive)

Cardi B has been dragged into a stylist’s breach of contract lawsuit against her husband Offset and his Migos bandmates.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been subpoenaed to appear at the end of the month for a deposition in the case, which accuses the group of swindling nearly $80,000 worth of luxury clothing and styling services and then stonewalling when it was time for the stylist to collect payment.

The pop star and mom of one will have to hand over any messages from the past year and a half between her, Offset, Takeoff or Quavo or their “agents or representatives” over their alleged dirty dealings with celebrity stylist Luka Lorena, or any items they purchased during that time period, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Offset was also subpoenaed, along with the Migos’ manager and the company, “Lamar Business Services.”

If they don’t comply with Luka Lorena’s subpoena, they could be held in contempt of court. None of the people who were subpoenaed this week have responded through the courts, records show.

We exclusively revealed that styling company Luka Lorena sued the “Bad & Boujee” artists earlier this year for breach of contract, conversion and conspiracy to convert property.

Luka Lorena principal Alicia Allicock sued Takeoff, Quavo and their manager Daniel Zook for allegedly making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merch from high-end brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Allicock said she had a styling deal with the rappers, where they approved purchases of several thousand dollars worth of luxury clothing and would reimburse the company plus a 20 percent styling fee.

When it came time to pay, the company got the run around from the Migos’ manager and then he stopped responding altogether, the suit says.

Lorena said the rappers haven’t paid a dime of the invoices to date, despite her offering them payment plans and other ways to settle the debts. Lorena said the rappers have stopped responding and “used their agents to stonewall and intimidate” the company, their complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

In total, Luka Lorena said Takeoff owed $35,625.42 and Quavo owed $44,294.33 for a total of $79,919.75, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In May, Offset was also named as a defendant in the case after Luka Lorena accused him of failing to hand over his social security number so that it could file the company’s taxes. However, last month, Offset discharged from the lawsuit, court papers show.

We’ve reached out to Migos’ lawyer for comment.