FREERAYSHAWN: Stephan James Stars As Rayshawn Morris, A Black Man Desperately Seeking Social Media Help To Stop Police From Making Him Another Hashtag

Quibi has a new show that speaks directly to the issues going on right now in America. Stephan James stars as Rayshawn Morris, a New Orleans man who ends up in a desperate situation and turns to Instagram Live to help him and his family survive. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s a synopsis of the show:

Rayshawn Morris (Stephan James) finds himself in an all-day standoff with New Orleans police. Desperate to protect his family, while proving his innocence, he turns to social media to clear his name with the help of one sympathetic cop, Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne).

We love that #FREERAYSHAWN uses social media to show the impact that the medium has when it comes to highlighting injustice.

The show stars Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Skeet Ulrich and Jasmine Cephas Jones (love her from Hamilton and The Photograph!)

Seith Mann directs and the series is Executive Produced by Antoine Fuqua.

You already know this is going to be REALLY good. Between Stephan James, Antoine Fuqua, Laurence Fishburne and the other great talent as well as a really relevant and topical storyline, we’re definitely excited to see this show. Have you had a chance to watch yet?

You can watch it now HERE