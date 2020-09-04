Too Funny: DJ Khaled & Drake Release Hilarious “Popstar” Visual Starring Justin Bieber [Video]

Drake is gearing up to drop his new album, Certified Lover Boy soon, but before finishing his album, he blessed longtime friend DJ Khaled with two hot singles. One single in the pack is titled “Popstar,” which has since edged out a slim lead to becoming a fan favorite.

If you’re familiar with the history of Drake and DJ Khaled, Drizzy always gives Khaled the lead record to his albums, but for some reason, never the videos. For the official video for “Popstar,” both artists play up that fact with Drake showing all the text and videos Khaled sent asking him to do the video. Because he can’t leave Canada due to coronavirus restrictions, Drizzy instead lands on “calling in a favor.” Hilariously enough, that favor is asking his Canadian brother Justin Bieber to fill in for the occasion. The video is directed by the legendary Director X.

Getting Justin for a song he isn’t even on sounds almost impossible, but he is mentioned on the song and his manager, Scooter Braun, being mentioned as well makes it a little easier, we would assume. In the video, Justin plays it super cool, showing off the lavish mansion life we all imagine Drake to have before waking up from the dream.

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey makes a cute appearance in the video too.

This isn’t the first time Khaled and Justin Bieber have made musical history together. The pair smashed it on their number one global hit “I’m The One” back in 2017. ft. Chance The Rapper and Quavo.

We can’t spoil the entire video for you, so click below to see the whole thing for yourself.