SHEESH: Dr. Dre’s Wife Is Reportedly Seeking $2 Million A Month In Temporary Spousal Support

Nicole Young is looking to get some serious cash in her divorce from Dr. Dre.

According to reports from TMZ, Dre’s estranged wife is seeking nearly $2 million per month in temporary spousal support after filing for divorce back in June. On top of that, Young also wants $5 million to cover her legal fees.

Sources close to the couple claim that Young still lives in their Malibu home and has access to their cars, personal chefs, and all the usual luxuries. The publication says Dre will likely cite this current living arrangement in his argument as to why she shouldn’t be granted her support request for $1,936,399 a month.

Young, however, is reportedly looking to defend her request by explaining that she doesn’t want to depend on Dre to pay her bills as they engage in what could at some point become a messy divorce.

This is just the latest development in their divorce, which has already been quite unconventional. Nicole previously challenged the validity of their prenup, claiming she “unwillingly” signed the agreement in 1996 because of pressure from Dr. Dre. She went on to allege that they came to an understanding as a couple that their prenup would no longer be valid two years into their 25 year marriage.

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre’s net worth in 2019 was $800 million–so Young walking away with millions of her own every year doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch. We will keep a close eye on this story as it develops.