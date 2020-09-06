Expanding The Empire: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Looking To Launch A Home Goods Line

Kim Kardashian is getting into the business of…well, everything. Following her other product lines–which includes shapewear, fragrance, makeup, and even an upcoming skincare line, it looks like the mogul is about to make her way into home goods.

According to reports from TMZ, the reality star’s legal team filed paperwork to secure the rights to KKW Home. The documentation shows that Kim K is thinking about selling KKW Home products in retail outlets that already sell bath and shower products, along with home and bedroom furnishings and accessories.

With the paperwork filed, it looks like Kardashian is preparing to put her brand on almost every home goods product imaginable. This includes: bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, linens, drapes, afghans, throws, comforters, blankets, scented oils, room fragrances, candles, body and loofah sponges, bathroom caddies, soap dishes and dispensers, toilet paper holders, organizing and storage containers, trays, baskets, bowls, and even wastebaskets.

This news comes after news surfaced a few weeks ago that Kim was setting her sights on taking her already-successful beauty business into skincare with KKW Skin.

Of course, celebrities file trademarks all the time that they don’t actually end up using–but Kim K seems to launch new products every single day, so this home goods venture doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch.