Some Sporty Preciousness: Serena Williams Wins U.S. Open Match With Liddo Olympia Cheering Her On

Serena Willliams’ biggest fan was in the stands rooting her on this weekend! Williams’ daughter Olympia was captured by cameras pointing to her mom on the court as she defeated Sloane Stephens in the U.S. Open.

The 38-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion scored her victory over Stephens after dominating the second and third sets (2-6, 6-2, 6-2) against Stephens, 27. Due to COVID, no fans were able to attend the match — with the exception of Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. Ohanian wore a mask inscribed with the words, “Girl Dad”, while Olympia wore a small floral mask.

At one point Olympia could be seen saying the word Mama as Serena waved to her in the stands.

PEOPLE quoted Serena saying she believed her daughter wasn’t paying full attention to the match however.

“I hope she saw her mama fighting,” Williams said about her 3-year-old daughter after her victory. “I don’t think she was playing attention between you and me. I think she was playing with some princesses upstairs,” the mom of one joked.

Williams is scheduled to compete against Grecian tennis player Maria Sakkari next.

We love every single photo of Olympia watching her mama.

Can you imagine having Serena Williams as a mom? She seems so much fun but she’s also such an amazing competitor.