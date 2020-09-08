Flirty Beach Frolicking: Sofia Richie Seemingly Moves On From Scott Disick For Beach Fling With Jaden Smith

There’s no time like a global pandemic to start meeting new people.

Reports have been swirling over the past few months (read: every couple months throughout the entire duration of their relationship) that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have broken up. Now, it looks like those claims have been substantiated as the former was seen getting flirty with another member of the Kardashian circle: Jaden Smith.

On Saturday, the model was spotted getting playful with Smith at a beach in Los Angeles. Throughout the day, the two were photographed holding hands in the water and hugging on the sand.

“They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together,” an insider told E! News. And while they “spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends,” the source said Richie and Smith “only had eyes for each other.”

The 22-year-olds even matched one another for their date, with both of them throwing on some pink swimsuits for the occasion.

As we mentioned earlier, Sofia’s ex, Scott Disick, and her new love interest seem to run in the same circles–which isn’t exactly surprising, because this isn’t Richie’s first time being linked to Will and Jada’s son. The two reportedly dated years ago when they were teens, though relationship fizzled out in 2013, according to E!.