Boy, BYE: Tory Lanez Apologized To Megan The Stallion & Blamed Alleged Shooting On “Being Too Drunk”

As we approach mid-September, Tory Lanez has yet to surface and face the public following Megan The Stallion’s claims that he shot her.

On July 12th, both artists were pulled over in the Hollywood Hills after police received reports of gunshots. When they were pulled over, Meg exited the vehicle bleeding from both feet and Tory ended up being arrested for possession of a gun.

During the aftermath, Tory has been completely MIA–except for an unexpected sighting at McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida. For some reason, people refuse to believe Megan, even with the mountains of evidence that suggest this situation went exactly how she says it did. According to reports from TMZ, Tory even begged for forgiveness after the incident and passed the blame on being drunk.

TMZ has seen the text Megan got on the evening of July 12 … roughly 15 hours after she claims Tory shot her in her feet, and in it, he’s begging for forgiveness. He wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” His only explanation for the violence … “I was just too drunk.” In the text, Tory never references “shooting” or a gun, but it is clear he did something he regrets. In his words, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.” And, he repeats … “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Everyone has done ridiculously stupid things when they were drunk, but shooting someone twice shouldn’t be on anyone’s list. The alcohol excuse is cheap and hopefully, Tory seeks professional help to figure out what would ever cause that type of action, drunk or sober.