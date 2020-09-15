K. Michelle Reveals She Auditioned For “Mercedes” On “P-Valley,” Gets DRAGGED

Me watching K. Michelle saying that she wanted to be on P-Valley pic.twitter.com/QFbDhMYKTw — Jordan Triplett (@JordanTriplett4) September 14, 2020

In a “P-Valley” plot twist no one saw coming, K. Michelle tearily revealed that she almost got the part as prolific Pynk-popper “Mercedes” played amazingly by Brandee Evans who embodies the role that seemingly was up for grabs.

“Brandee, who plays Mercedes, I auditioned for this part as Mercedes and it was between me and her,” K revealed during her emotional Live.

“My body wasn’t together, I had holes in me. Everything. She does an amazing job at what she does. But I haven’t even watched it in the full. I watched it, the first couple of episodes. It hurt so bad. Nothing hurts me so bad than to see y’all comparing me in doing this P—y Valley thing because I was that close.

That was my first role that I really was that close to getting. It hurt so bad, man! It does hurt me. It hurt me so bad! Because I was that close. It was between me and her. I was put on hold for the part and it didn’t happen, so I hurt. I hurt.”

Peep the full video below:

K Michelle talking about her audition for #PValley pic.twitter.com/xgXptA6bpb — P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) September 14, 2020

Whyyyy K waited until now to share, only she knows, but it didn’t go over too well with “P-Valley” fans who immediately dragged her deep down in the Delta.

Now, to be fair, she showed love to both Evans and show creator Katori Hall, who like her, hail from Memphis, Tennessee.

“I’m so proud of Katori, being from Memphis. Brandee’s from Memphis. I’m so proud of these women,” she said. “I can’t lie, though, that sh-t hurts. Maybe second season I can be written in. But the fact that it was between me and her is something, I ain’t gon lie, I’ve cried about it. I have been hurt, depressed, been depressed about it for days. For months.”

Imagine watching Draya and K Michelle in #PValley instead of our girls fr. pic.twitter.com/DSGvkgmbi2 — lil disco biscuit (@superliqued) September 14, 2020

