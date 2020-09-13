Pynk Prince: Lusty Fans Can’t Stop Thirsting Over “P-Valley” Panty-Sizzler Lil’ Murda

Can we talk about lil murda from #PValley he so fine pic.twitter.com/p8wqxLZmAG — Amyxoxo2 (@Amyrie70851709) September 7, 2020

The ladies (and fellas) can’t stop thirsting over rising star Lil’ Murda (played by amazing actor J. Alphonse Nicholson) who evolved into the most multi-layered character among ‘P-Valley‘s deeply imperfect yet endearing characters.

Conflicted between a potentially successfully Rap career and his sexuality, LaMarcus tries to play both sides as an electric southern trap rapper prototype who’s also heart-eyed over Uncle Clifford who struggles with their relationship flourishing in the shadows.

“He’s still trying to figure it out,” said Nicholson in an interview with TV Guide. “He’s a mix of emotions. He’s a complex and layered guy, and he’s really trying to find himself and who he is. I want people to see him as that.”

Aside from the incredible pole-dancing choreography and authentically Delta-dipped script, “P-Valley” shines brightest when exploring Lil Murda’s complexity as a man who isn’t at all what he seems but thrives in the spotlight as the someone he needs to be to blow as an artist.

And that, in a Mississippi nutshell, is what makes the hyper-masculine hot boy captivating to fans–well, that, the grills, the blue hair, the twerk anthems, the face tats, the everything–who’ve been thirsting over the blooming rock star for WEEKS.

At first, it didn’t seem like he had the IT-factor but he eventually grew as an artist and entertainer (with the help of Keyshawn) and dropped club-rocking cake-clapper “Mississippi Pride” that solidified his star status on and off the show while increasing Lil Murda thirst to explosive levels.

He is so damn fine in and out of character. Lawd hammercy. It’s his voice and those lips for me 😩 #pvalley #LILMURDA #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/sjkP6IyqK9 — I Have A Poem For That (@missladyjae88) September 7, 2020

Have you been thirsting over Lil Murda? If not, who’s your fave panty-melter on the show? Tell us in the comments and peep the lusty hysteria over Andre on the flip.