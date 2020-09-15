Fabolous, Excited For New Baby With Emily B, Shares Coupled Up Maternity Photos

Proud papa preciousness.

Fabolous, 42, seems excited as he prepares to welcome him and Emily B’s new daughter. The proud father showed off his love and adoration for his Queen and unborn daughter in newly taken maternity photos. Fab and his wife Emily have two sons already and Emily has an older daughter from a previous relationship. This new baby would be their fourth child, and their first daughter together.

Proud of his pregnant wife and baby, Fabolous wrote,

“My Daddy planted a seed…

My Mama watered me wit a plan to succeed..”

It’s well-known that Fabolous and Emily have had some pretty serious relationship issues in the past that have spilled into the public spotlight. In 2018, a video leaked of the couple getting into a domestically violent argument, going viral on social media. After months of seperation and scrutiny from concerned fans, Fabolous revealed in an interview that he and Emily B worked out their issues “internally.”

ICYMI, Emily B also shared a solo maternity photo with her baby bump at her ‘baby in bloom’ baby shower.

Fabolous has a lot to celebrate recently. September 11th marked the 19th anniversary of his debut album Ghetto Fabolous which featured hits like “Keepin It Gangsta” and “Trade It All.”

Back in March of this year, Fab released his latest project Summertime Shootout 3 and dropped stellar visuals for “Cold Summer,” a track featured on the new banger.