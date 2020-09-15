Trolling With The Stars: Don Lewis’ Family Takes Out Ad To Goad Carole Baskin During Dancing With The Stars [Video]

Dancing With The Stars is back to foot-shufflin’ and the cast of this seasons rug-cutters includes Tiger Queen Carole Baskin. Carole piqued the public’s interest following the bat-poop-crazy documentary series Tiger King with a major part of the interest generated by the question: “What really happened to Don Lewis?”

Carole’s ex-husband mysteriously went missing in 1997 and was never found. Many, including Don’s family, believe that Carole knows EXACTLY what happened to Don and they aren’t being quiet about it. Some of us are convinced that Carole fed Don to a tiger but we digress.

Don’s daughters Gale, Lynda, Donna, his former assistant Anne, and attorney John M. Phillips appear in a 50-second ad that plays religiously during every episode of Dancing With The Stars.

We Stan the pettiness. The brass up at ABC can’t even be mad because these types of shenanigans are exactly why cast Carole Baskin in the first place. It’s some of the finest foolishness on television. We haven’t heard any response from Carole about the ad but we’re sure it’s just a matter of time. Press play on the video down bottom to see the sorrowful ad from Don’s grieving family.

*chef’s kiss*