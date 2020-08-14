Girl, Please! Cardi Responds To Carole Baskin’s Big Cat ‘WAP’ Criticism—‘You Killed Your Husband’

“Hey, all you cool cats and kittens…”

Cardi B has the entire internet on lock and in the palm of her hand ever since she released her new song and video for “WAP“. The song and video featured Megan Thee Stallion and by far is the sexiest video released this year. While the majority of us appreciate the time and dedication Cardi put into making sure the visual was a masterpiece, many are so up in arms about the video they’ve spent the entire week complaining. Everyone hating on the video is really just on a clout chase to try and get a response from Cardi to grow their platform.

The most unlikely person to voice an issue with the video was Tiger King’s Carole Baskin. According to Entertainment Weekly, Carole was so upset with Tigers in the video she wrote them a letter to express frustrations.

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild,” Baskin wrote. “It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.”

Earlier this year when Netflix originally dropped ‘Tiger King‘ Cardi verbally shared her support for Joe Exotic and his release from prison. So Cardi was already team Joe and knew about Carole Baskins. In a recent interview with Vice, Cardi let her know to stay in her place and enjoy her time in the spotlight and to mind her business.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi said. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your goddamn husband.”

With all the attention being shined on Carole’s missing husband from the documentary alone you’d think Carole would lay low and not draw attention to herself, yet here we are.