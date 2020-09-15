It’s A Wrap…AGAIN?! Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love, Asks For Joint Custody Of Two Kids

Divorce papers were filed, this time by Ray J, to dissolve the 4-year marriage between himself and Princess Love. Ray J reportedly filed divorce documents Monday in L.A. citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ. The Blast, who obtained the documents, says Ray J is asking for joint custody of the couple’s two children, Epik Ray and Melody Love.

Ironically, Princess Love, 35, filed for divorce in May of this year and then dismissed the papers in July without revealing at the time why she decided to renege on splitting from 39-year-old Ray J. A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.

Late last year, the couple’s issues spilled onto social media with Princess, who was pregnant at the time, making claims of cheating and abandonment from her husband. Ray J publicly pleaded with Princess, even creating a sit-down style show sorting out their differences called “The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love,” where Princess actually told Ray J she didn’t love him anymore.

Things seemed to be getting better between Ray and Princess, who seemed to get along quite well in the last few months. Princess promoted Ray J related projects on her IG page, even sharing an intimate photo with him, which is still up. The couple has been married since 2016 and they have two children together. Previously, Ray J’s mother Sonja Norwood warned that they should get a prenup in case they did decide to divorce, to which Princess took offense.

Are YOU surprised that these two are walking down the divorce road again?