Seen It All: The Most Random, Iconic, Inexplicable Ray J Stories Of All Time

Ray J is one of the most iconic, controversial and long-standing members of pop culture. He was trending on Wednesday night when the No Limit documentary revealed that Snoop Dogg spent time in jail with Ray J, reminding everyone that the singer has been in every pop culture moment imaginable. The streets need a book. Here’s what Snoop said:

Well, the soldiers done went on stage. Now, I’m back here talking to these Death Row [MUTED] by myself. We end up yapping and yapping, but they talking behind my ear, so I’m like, let me holler at you. So now they be like, you owe Suge apology. Yo, I’m like, [MUTED] Suge, [INAUDIBLE]. Like, what?

I get awizzay– no cuts, no scars, no hits, no nothing, but I run right into the law– weed in my pocket and everything ’cause I’m trying to save my life. They handcuffed me. They put me in back of the police car. Master P and them was going crazy.

What’s happening? What’s up? What? ‘Cause they just heard that the [MUTED] just jumped Snoop. They didn’t jump me. They didn’t get none. I’ve doing this [MUTED] for years, [MUTED].

They take me and my cousin Daz to jail. And when we get in there, Ray J’s in there. So we spent four hours in jail with Ray J. I ain’t making this [MUTED] up, man. I’m not making this [MUTED] up.