No More Tears: Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding Her Decision To Divorce Offset [Video]

Earlier this week, news broke that Cardi B had officially filed for divorce from Migos star Offset.

This news came as a shock to many who assumed the couple was doing just fine. After seeing them together in the behind of the scenes footage for her single “WAP,” there was no reason to suspect any issues. In the past, Offset has been the subject of their trials and tribulations after being caught cheating on his wife of three years, which led fans to believe he cheated once again this time around. Last night, however, Cardi B took to her Instagram to clear up any confusion from fans and let people know why she’s really leaving. The rapper started off by shutting down rumors that Offset cheated again or has a baby on the way with someone else.

“I just got tired of f***ing arguing,” Cardi explained. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.” “I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man,” she continued. “Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Cardi even let everyone know that this time is different as she is completely okay, shedding no tears like she has for prior break-ups with her husbands, but she appreciates all the love she’s received. The court date for the hip-hop couple is set for November in Georgia.