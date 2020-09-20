Hi Hater: Brandy Responds To Thea Vidale’s #VERZUZ Shade

Brandy’s got some words for a comedienne who sent some shade her way.

As previously reported Thea Vidale shaded Brandy ahead of the singer’s #VERZUZ battle with Monica. Thea shadily said she was #TeamMonica before alleging that Brandy and her mom Sonja Norwood were “disrespectful” on the set of her short-lived show “Thea.”

“I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy, I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that sh-t !!”

Short-lived Black Sitcoms: A Thread Thea Cast – Thea Vidale, Yvette Wilson, Brandy, Jason Weaver, Adam Jeffries, Brenden Jefferson, and Cleavant Derricks. Aired 19 episodes from 1993 – 1994 pic.twitter.com/YTT9ykW8ZZ — I'ma still be in the house 🎬 (@moviebuffchick2) March 29, 2020

Thea went on to name other women who allegedly had issues with the “Wanna Be Down” singer including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Adina Howard, and Countess Vaughn before deleting her social media.

Brandy recently responded during a discussion with “The Morning Hustle.” The cohosts asked Brandy about the comedienne’s not so subtle shade and Brandy noted that Thea mistreated her on set while noting that she seems “bitter.”

I would just have to say that Thea didn’t really treat me the way I deserved to be treated. I was a child. I respected her and I loved being on her show. I felt like that was the stepping stone to get to my music career. And I felt maybe, you know, she’s just a little bit bitter because I haven’t seen her do a lot since then. So maybe it was a way to get attention. And I just honestly believe that. She needs a little love right now.”

Brandy also reacted to criticism of her Moesha TV dad Frank Mitchell who viewers have taken issue with. According to Moesha re-watchers, Frank Mitchell was a “s***y dad” who was a poor parent to Mo.

Brandy said she hasn’t noticed and said she’s “focused” on a reboot.

“You know what, I haven’t even paying attention. I’ve just been so thankful that it’s on such a platform like Netflix and it’s been trending forever. I’m focusing on the possibility of us doing a reboot. My dad can make up for all of that in the reboot.”

What do YOU think about Brandy’s response to Thea Vidale??? We have to agree, someone def sounds bitter.