Break Ups: Yung Miami Confirms Splitting With Baby Daddy Southside

Caresha Brownlee aka Yung Miami of The City Girls had a lot to toast to over the weekend. The rapper has had a successful year with the group’s “City On Lock” album releasing earlier this year and now she confirms she’s single. Yung Miami celebrated her accomplishments with friends on Instagram live, jokingly toasting to her newfound freedom to mingle.

Draped in a yellow bikini and sheer cover-up, Caresha raised her glass on the girls’ cruise, saying “cheers to Yung Miami being single”, to which her girlfriends responded with cheers.

Yung Miami and Southside, a popular rap producer, first shared their romance publicly in 2018. They welcomed a daughter, Summer Miami in October of 2019. Caresha hasn’t shared the reasoning for the split just yet but seems to be in great spirits while partying with friends on a yacht. The mom was all smiles as she shared posts from her trip.

Earlier this year, the father of Caresha’s older child, Jai Wiggin was killed in Miami. The mother mourned his loss publicly, saying he didn’t deserve anything that had happened to him.

On a brighter note, in addition to celebrating her baby daddy dramas away, Yung Miami finally checked social media warriors about her rapping skills too. Throughout the years’ Miami has received a heap of backlash with regards to her rap skills. On Friday, (September 18th), the Miami native clapped back at haters who think she “cant rap.”

Y’all say I can’t rap God said “I can” that’s why I’m doing it he put me here 🙌🏾 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2020

Why would I quit and this is how I feed my family? I got two kids that’s depending on me! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2020

The twitter blast comes in response to what happened earlier in September when Miami was scrutinized for her verse on Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” remix. Apparently, folks thought her flow was offbeat. Have a listen for yourself:

Just a few days ago, social media aimed at Yung Miami again for her verse on Moneybagg Yo’s remix of “Said Sum.” The rapper continued to let out her pent up frustration with social media naysayers.

Y’all don’t like my verses fine DON’T listen to them idgaf cause when we have concerts it be a bunch of mf in there screaming my shit! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2020

When city on lock came out I was trending y’all said I was rapping rapping I improved I was eating shit now y’all back saying I can’t rap y’all BEEN saying this since day 1 🥱 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2020

Yung Miami said “act up” and you can most definitely get “smacked up!’ Yung Miami finished off her twitter rant with one last comment: