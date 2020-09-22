HELP ME: Kodak Black Is Suing The Federal Bureau Of Prisons For Allegedly Torturing Him Behind Bars

Kodak Black’s blossoming rap career was put on hold last May when the rapper was arrested on gun charges. The charges stem from Kodak purchasing a firearm early last year and lying on the paper, which is also lying on a Government document and that’s, you guessed it, illegal.

The guns he purchased were later found at crime scenes with his fingerprints on the trigger. Kodak hasn’t been charged with those crimes but did plead guilty to lying on the paperwork. Since then, Kodak has been in jail and his time behind bars has reportedly been a routine of targeted harassment. According to TMZ, Kodak is over it and taking legal action for how he has been treated.

Kodak’s going after the Federal Bureau of prisons along with its director and the warden of the Big Sandy maximum security prison, claiming he’s been tortured and had his rights violated ever since he was transferred there in October 2019. Kodak claims Big Sandy guards put a “gang beating” on him shortly after he arrived, allegedly as retaliation for the injured Miami prison guard. He claims the guards “flicked” his testicles during the beatdown. Since then, the rapper claims he’s routinely punished and mistreated for no legitimate law enforcement reason, including being placed by guards in a backless paper gown on a 4-point restraint for more than 6 hours … with no access to a bathroom. According to the docs … this has forced Kodak to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards make jokes. He claims medical records show that this treatment also resulted in his mouth bleeding, lacerations and vomiting.

Kodak reportedly also began practicing Hebrew Israelite and needs to meet with his rabbi to fully practice the religion. According to the rapper, he is being denied that right while everyone else can have access to the clergy. He is suing in hopes that he be to be moved to a lower-security prison along with getting damages for his treatment.