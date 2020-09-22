‘I Love Y’all But It’s A Wrap’: Kehlani Is Taking Space From Supporters After Obsessive Fan Leaks Her Address

Kehlani has always had a special connection to her fans, but now, the singer is being forced to reassess her approach to social media and how much of her life she really shares after a “stan account” of hers decided to leak her address.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kehlani informed her fans on Sunday that she was now being forced to fast-track her move due to the unfortunate incident.

“Lol wow i have to fast track my move cuz a stan account has found and shared my address. don’t know how,” she tweeted. “Super not cool. taking a major space from my supporters. Don’t ask why I will no longer be so responsive or will be MIA from interaction … i love y’all but it’s a wrap.”

Even though Kehlani deleted the initial tweet–something she’s become known for at this point–her announcement along with the fact that someone leaker her address has still managed to spread via screenshots, angering fans everywhere who simply want to interact with their favorite musician in a normal manner.

Luckily, from her tweet, it seems like Kehlani was already planning on moving somewhere else prior to her address being leaked, so it looks like she didn’t have to completely uproot her entire life following this huge invasion of privacy.