Please Help This Brotha: New Unsettling Images Emerge Of Ex-NBA Baller Delonte West Panhandling On Roadside

None of this s#!t is funny. We know some of y’all like to get your lil’ jokes off but that ain’t it.

Delonte West has been struggling with what appears to be variety of issues over the years that have left him in a destitute state. We don’t know exactly what demons Delonte is battling whether they be mental health, drugs, alcohol, homelessness or anything else. What we do know is that Delonte needs help. Desperately.

Yesterday, the following photographed appeared on social media that showed LeBron James’ former teammate asking for money on the side of the road. With all the resources that greedy-ass America hoards, no one should have to live like this.

According to TMZ, multiple parties including the NBA Players Association, Clippers coach Doc Rivers, and former NBA baller Jameer Nelson have all been trying to contact Delonte for months in order to get him the help he needs to get his life back on track. It’s never too late and help is never far away.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen photos and videos of Delonte in public in a…not-so-good space. This is a man who was drafted in the 2004 NBA draft and had a promising career in front of him. But even if he wasn’t a star hooper, Delonte still deserves the dignity of a functioning member of society who can support themselves.

We pray that someone who cares about him can reach him and help him get his life together. Godspeed.