Trust The Process: Cam Newton Releases ’86 Nights’ Trailer Detailing Every Day He Was A Free Agent [Video]

Cam Newton is one of the most polarizing forces in the NFL.

Cam has the talent, the swagger, and the personality that draws non-sports fans to watch him play and because of that, he has been gaining attention since his days at Auburn University. Cam brought Auburn out of the shadows of Alabama to be the top football program in Alabama, under his watch. When he headed to North Carolina to lead the Panthers, he re-energized the franchise and many never thought the day would come that he would leave.

Earlier this spring, that all changed when the Panthers cut an injured Cam from the team. The timing was rather interesting as Cam was quickly recovering and would be ready when the season started back up again. For 86 days, everyone turned their back on Cam, and now, he’s releasing a docuseries titled 86 Nights to give a look at that trying time in his career. What you can expect from the footage is Cam receiving the heartbreaking phonecall about being cut, plus the call to come to the Patriots. The pressure is still on as Cam is replacing Tom Brady and playing for a dynasty known for winning.

Watch the full trailer below.