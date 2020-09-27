Black Love: Karl-Anthony Towns And Jordyn Woods Boo’d Up Baecation Posts Are Giving Us All The Feels

Welp… If the tens of thousands (if not more) he dropped on Birkin bags, a new Chanel purse and an autographed Jordan jersey weren’t enough to solidify that Karl-Anthony Towns is DEFINITELY smashing Jordyn Woods heavenly body to smithereens — the couple posted matching photos, wearing matching Versace swimwear, with loving captions from their luxury vacation. The love is real y’all!

After testing the waters with a few story posts from Jordyn Wood’s birthday, Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns and let the world know — they love each other and they are happy as hell. The Versace clad pair posted a set of of loved up shots from paradise where they were all up in each others arms. They’re instagram official y’all!

“I found you, then I found me,” Woods’ caption read. Of course a plethora of comments and opinions floated in — with some folks objecting to her saying she found herself after finding him. Jordyn stood strong by her choice of words though.

“I said what I said,” she followed up.

One Jordyn supporter commented, “He probably brought something different out of her so that’s why she said that… y’all be reaching, just be happy for her.”

The comment got 8,917 likes and the following response from Jordyn:

“facts people be reaching.”

Rapper Vince Staples noted, “They be in these comments like they can fight,” to which Jordyn replied, “facts” with a laugh emoji.

We love it! But what we love even more is Karl’s moving message for Jordyn using four similar photos. His location, “Love,” absolutely made us swoon. And his caption took the cake:

There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫

Lordt! We know Jordyn is getting some GOODT loving. Which she deserves.

What do you think about these two going Instagram official?

