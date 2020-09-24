Heir Apparent: Jordyn Woods’ Thirst Trap Loaded Jordan Year Birthday Rollout Was A Slam Donk

Happy Born Day! Jordyn Woods celebrated turning 23 on September 23rd and it was a very Happy Birthday for her. While her reveal of her birthday presents made it more than clear to the public that those birthday cakes belong to Karl-Anthony Towns Jordyn was generous enough to drop some stunning thirst traps on the timeline.

Milk is good for the body — and Jordyn’s all white cutout swimsuit is great for the eyes. Jordyn dropped this revealing shot on her birthday eve offering the public plenty of good things for her audience’s eyes to feast on.

Cutouts were the theme of the day, with Jordyn switching from her white suit to a black minidress for a night photoshoot on her birthday eve. You likey?

Jordyn shared this shot draped in Versace that gave a great look at her gorgeous gams.

She opted for an orange bikini top and matching sarong with Chanel slides for this stunning snap. We love it.

For her 23rd birthday Jordyn showed off a teal swim top and cover up skirt in coordinating colors. She enjoyed her special day aboard a boat, with friends. Lots of Drake chunes were played…

Jordyn flossed that bawwwwwdy of hers in a colorful body con dress. Cheers love! May this be the best year of your life so far!

