Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez’s Album, Tory Tries To Explain Shady Release Date

Tory Lanez is officially appearing in the spotlight again after going zero-dark-thirty from being arrested for possession of a firearm in Los Angeles. Shortly after not only did we learn he had a gun but Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she was shot by the gun that night which required surgery. Usually, an artist accused of actions as insane as this would come back to the scene the correct way with a well thought out public relations plan. Not Tory Lanez, he came back with an album full of claiming he didn’t shoot her and claims he loves her. Meg took to Instagram to respond in the most savage way possible.

Meg’s new iced out rings say everything that just about everyone thinks of this response to such serious allegations. Of course, Tory would hop on his Instagram to pull public perception in his direction. Tory say’s the album dropped on his mother’s birthday and the day she passed away. Which of course is honorable but with so much drama tied to the album there had to be a better way to handle the entire situation. Whatever his goal was for this album isn’t exactly clear but one thing is clear he feels he is innocent.

Over the weekend more details were revealed about Meg’s gunshot wounds via The Shade Room. Medical documents that were leaked to The Shade Room from Cedar Sinai Medical Center revealed that Meg did in fact come to the hospital to receive treatment for her wounds. The reports detailed that on July 12th the rapper was admitted to the hospital. It was noted that “Shrapnel was found in Megan’s left heel” and that she was “treated with irrigation and debridement” which is the removal of hardened tissue or debris, “in this case, Shrapnel, from her foot”.

This shuts down Tory Lames’ goofy claim from his song in Daystar where he suggests how Meg could not have been shot because the bullet didn’t hit “any bones and tendons.” Wonder how all of this will unfold.