Bye, Tory! Tone-Deaf Daystar Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion On New Album, Alleges They Dated

Daystar “Tory The (Tiny) Troll” Lanez wants the world to know his “truth” regarding Megan Thee Stallion.

The embattled rapper broke his silence Thursday by releasing a new album titled Daystar that dropped at midnight on all streaming platforms and we listened so you don’t have to.

On the album, Tory rambles on and on about the Houston rapper who he says he had a relationship with and who he’s apparently still pining after.

“I love you hard. … I’m still down to renegotiate the unity. My heart is some foolery, this s*** is just confusing me,” raps Tory.

He also flat-out denies shooting her and alleges that Meg’s team is trying to frame him. As previously reported Meg is adamant that on the night of July 12 that after leaving Kylie Jenner’s house, an argument ensued between her and the Canadian in a car, and when she got out to leave, he shot her as she walked away. She even posted pictures of her injured feet and medical records confirmed that shrapnel was removed from her left heel.

“How the f***k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” raps Tory on “Money Over Fallouts.” “How the f***k your team is trying to pay me in some whole millions? I just lost like 10 million dollars because this cold business/But I got like 10 million followers that’s gon’ roll with me.”

No Daystar, we are in fact not gon’ roll with you.

Other “interesting”, and we use that word loosely, tidbits from the album include a line about Tory having a crush on Kylie Jenner. Rumors previously surfaced that Megan and Tory were arguing that night after the Hot Girl Summer rapper grew jealous of Tory “flirting with Kylie.” Megan previously denied that saying; “Motherf***s were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to f*** with Kylie Jenner.’ No, I wasn’t.”

According to the gossiping gnome, however, he was indeed interested in Kylie, and Megan was none too pleased.

“Me and Kylie (Jenner) still off in the pool / We was chilling, kicking s—, was cool /Both of us didn’t know you was tripping / Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dipping, for the simple reason / You invited me, but I can’t act like shawty didn’t excite me.”

Do yourself a favor and don’t listen to tone-deaf Daystar’s new project, he doesn’t deserve the streams from “exposing her” especially during such a breakout week for the Houston hottie and as black women continue to reel over the Breonna Taylor verdict.

Profiting off of pain? Corny and classless.

You can however keep a close watch on Bossip and social media for the fallout from this album, we’re almost certain that Hot Girl Meg will speak out shortly.