Candiace Dillard Explains Her Side Of The Monique Samuels Showdown—‘I’m Embarrassed’

Candiace Dillard knows you saw the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac fight between her and Monique Samuels and she’s speaking out.

Candiace, whose wig was very well secured and clearly gorilla-glued throughout the hair dragging incident, was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show on Monday.

During her appearance Candiace, 33, said she’s STILL confused about what went down between her and Monique at that winery. She also said that she’s embarrassed about the incident that took place in October 2019.

“This is never somewhere that I saw myself being at any time,” said Candiace. “I’m not a fighter. It’s not what I do and having gone through this and having dealt with the trauma of it — it’s not what I see my legacy being. I don’t want this to be representative of me or Black women at all. … It’s embarrassing. I’m embarrassed.” STILL SHOOK! 🍿👀🔥 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/CdRk4RDQU3 — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) September 28, 2020 When Wendy countered that Monique dragged Candiace because of that alleged affair and paternity rumor about Monique’s son, Candiace said that was “untrue.” As previously reported Monique told #RHOP fans that several cast members including Gizelle Bryant and Candiace planned to “plot” against her. Allegedly during a sitdown, Gizelle was adamant that she wanted to bring up a nasty cheating/paternity rumor about Monique at the #RHOP season 4 reunion. The rumor was allegedly originally spread by an ex-friend of Monique’s, a woman named GiGi, who claimed that Monique had an affair with her personal trainer and conceived her youngest child with him.

Candiace told Wendy Williams flat out that she wasn’t involved in an alleged “plot” and labeled it “poppycock” and an “excuse.”

“If she had asked me — which she never had a conversation with me about these rumors that she heard — she would have gotten clarity that I was never a part of a spin, a spreading or a plot,” said Candiace. “The fact that she’s now using that to justify what she did is poppycock. If you pay attention to the season, she never brings up these rumors and this plotting during the season. It only comes out and becomes an issue after we’ve wrapped filming. She was looking for a reason to justify attacking another Black woman on national television.” She also told the talk show host that she’s not upset with her and Monique’s mutual friend Karen Huger but wants her to “find her sense” and stop “humping the line” between them. View this post on Instagram 🌸ONE HOUR, EAST COAST!!! #RHOP is in NOLAAAAA!! 8 PM EST!!! Then y’all should tune in to #southerncharmnola at 9 and catch my boo’s!!! #swipeleft • • #RHOP #BravoTV #shecamefromJesus #sleepingbeautyiswoke #candiacedillard #candiacedillardbassett #primahaircollection A post shared by Candiace Dillard Bassett🎀😘 (@candeegal09) on Jun 2, 2019 at 4:01pm PDT Candiace also commented on the status of the relationship between her husband Chris Bassett and Monique’s husband Chris Samuels. According to Candiace, the two men who are friends, are in an “awkward place” now. “They spoke very recently maybe a few weeks ago for the first time since the incident took place, which was in October,” said Candiace.

The Chrises are probably so OVER their wives’ drama, those poor things.

If you’re curious about what Monique thinks about all of this, she’ll be a guest on Watch What Happens Live next week to share her side with Andy Cohen.

Watch Candiace Dillard on The Wendy Williams Show below.