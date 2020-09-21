SMH: Drake Is Seemingly All Here For Boosie Calling Out Kanye West’s Constant Name Drops

Drake may not be issuing any statements about his latest call outs courtesy of Kanye West, but he’s responding in his own way.

As you probably already know, the latter did a whole lot of tweeting this past week, largely focusing on the fact that he wants to acquire control of his master recordings, also letting the world know he wants to help other artists do the same.

On Monday, West started his days long rants by asking for “a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake. Though he deleted that tweet, he went on to mention Drake again a few days later, this time saying that his goal is to restructure existing/future music deals for everyone else in the music industry…except for Drake.

WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

He let the world know within that same tweet that he was only kidding, saying he loves Drake, but of course, some people still weren’t okay with how often Ye brings up the fellow rapper in his many tweetstorms.

Apparently, one person sick of Kanye publicly mentioning Drake is Boosie, who sent out the following in Drizzy’s defense:

@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽‍♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽‍♂️U RICH RICH NIGGA 💰SMH — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 19, 2020

While the Canadian rapper hasn’t commented on this drama directly, he did end up liking an Akademics post about Boosie’s tweet, implying that he agrees with his message.

Of course, any other analysis of this like from Drake would be reading too much into things, but it’s not too much of a stretch to say the “POPSTAR” rapper is also pretty tired of the constant mentions from Kanye….even though he, too, keeps throwing subliminals within his music.

It seems like this feud between Drake and Kanye isn’t going anywhere any time soon.