Demi Lovato Addresses Her Breakup From Fiancé Max Ehrich In New Track “Still Have Me”

While Demi Lovato hasn’t spoken about her breakup, directly, she’s already released a song detailing what happened that led to her split from fiancé of two months, Max Ehrich.

Following reports of her split, she took to Twitter to tease the new music, simply writing, “music is always there for me… song in the am.”

Music is always there for me… song in the am — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

The singer dropped, “Still Have Me” just a few days after news of their breakup went public, which also came after Ehrich denied that the two had officially parted ways on multiple social media platforms, according to Radio. The actor took to his Instagram Stories following reports of their split, saying, “up to this moment we haven’t spoken over the phone…we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other.”

Max claims that he found out about their breakup through the tabloids while filming on set. But according to Lovato’s team, the two did speak, she told him they were done and informed him that it was going to come out in the media.

According to reports from TMZ, Lovato wrote the lyrics for this song some time ago with friends but ended up amending them recently to reflect her breakup. Her team was reportedly unaware that she was releasing the track, which allegedly sent them scrambling to get the song onto platforms once she dropped it.

As for the reason behind the breakup, Demi reportedly had suspicions that Ehrich was “trying to further his career by using her name behind her back,” according to one source. The insider added that “[the breakup] is a good thing. … It was hard for Demi to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max.”

As we previously reported, some rumors allege that the split was caused by a series of screenshots that surfaced of Max professing his love for Selena Gomez, but Demi claimed that the photos were fake. Allegedly, Max was also seen getting cheeky under the comments of Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande on Instagram too.

Listen to “Still Have Me” for yourself down below: