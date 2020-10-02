Charlamagne Tha God Claims Kanye West Allegedly Owes Big Sean $3 Million Dollars Due To Bad Contracts

Recently, Kanye West has been leading the charge to revolutionize the music industry and its practices.

The rapper has been vocal about the bad contracts and language used in them to trap artists, essentially making them slaves to their deals. Many have questioned if he is really wanting changes or if the whole thing is self-serving. For those unaware, usually, whenever Kanye is pushing for what benefits him business-wise, it will continue to help artists that come after.

One of the people who question the motives of Kanye has been Charlamagne Tha God. On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, he alleged that Kanye has been dishing out those same bad contracts and urges him to start his revolution at home, changing those G.O.O.D. Music deals first. Since then, Kanye has said he will give all his artists his 50% stake in their masters back, but it seems like in Big Sean’s case, the issues may be deeper.

“The restraint that Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. It lets me know that he really is a healed individual because Kanye West—I hope one day Big Sean tells his story,” Charlamagne said. “Just know, Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lotta money, and he’s got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”

He continues “That’s right, Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties.”

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

Big Sean nor Kanye has commented on these claims, but whatever is owed to Sean would seemingly be a part of Kanye’s master plan. One person who is already wanting updates following Kanye’s announcement is Desiigner, another G.O.O.D. Music artist excited at the prospect of getting 50% of his masters back.

Ayo @kanyewest where percentage 💸 at cuzzie lol — Desiigner (@LifeOfDesiigner) October 1, 2020

Hopefully, everything works out in the best interest of everyone.