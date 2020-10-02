Pure Comedy: Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion Stay Masked Up In New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promos [Video]

Saturday Night Live is ready to get back to their regularly scheduled programming with the upcoming season of the New York City staple. It was announced last week that Chris Rock would be hosting the Season 46 premiere alongside Megan Thee Stallion, the musical guest for the night.

This marks the first time the cast and crew have been back in the historic Studio 8H since the pandemic. For the past few episodes, before taking their summer hiatus, the cast of SNL ran the show from their homes, video chatting into skits remotely as a means to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. As they gear up for the next season, the show is anticipating using a live audience, with each individual being tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the studio space. The cast will be following strict safety guidelines themselves, as will each host and musical guest, presumably.

As for Megan Thee Stallion and Chris Rock, they’re keeping things safe in the new promos by rocking masks. Much like every past promo for the series, their jokes in the commercial reflect the times and probably some of what we’ll see on the upcoming episode.

Check out the promo for October 3rd’s premiere of Saturday Night Live down below:

Fans are also excited to see Maya Rudolph and Jim Carrey’s hilarious impersonations of former Vice President Joe Biden and senator Kamala Harris.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

On Thursday (October 1st), NBC and SNL released a sneak peek of the two ahead of the show’s premiere and we got to tell you, from the looks of it, Jim and Maya have their impersonations down from head to toe. We can’t wait to laugh all night during Saturday’s season premiere.