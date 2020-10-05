RHOA Kenya Reveals Gone With The Wind’ Weight Loss After Sharing She’s 183 Pounds

Kenya Moore is already losing some of the weight she revealed she put on during quarantine.

As previously reported Kenya Thee Stallion told #RHOA fans that her 5’10 frame was holding onto an additional 25 lbs putting her at 183-pounds.

Now she’s sharing that after gaining an additional pound, she went to work to drop some lbs. According to Kenya, she ate more vegetables and “less sugar,” did two 30-minute spin classes, and “drank more water” to take her from 184 to 177.

“177 from #184 week 2

How?

-More veggies less sugar

-Did 2 spin classes at 30 mins

-Drank more water *no editing,” she captioned the pic.”

She also shared with a fan in her comments some tips about kicking sugar cravings…

“How do u curb any cravings for something sweet? Fruit?” asked the fan. “water,” replied Kenya. “Once you start it takes about 3 days for them to dissipate.”

and told another that she wants to be transparent about her weight gain to be helpful.

“I’ve always shared my difficult and most vulnerable times,” said Kenya “Most have gained or lost weight during these difficult times or quarantine and unrest. Hopefully, this can help someone.”

What do YOU think about Kenya’s twirl thiccness? This is the second time Kenya’s revealed her fuller frame. She previously posed in a bikini while on the cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

What do YOU think about Twirl Thiccc Kenya Moore?