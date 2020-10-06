Kim Kardashian Reveals What It Was Like Caring For Kanye When He Had COVID-19–“It Was So Scary And Unknown”

When Kanye West contracted the coronavirus back in February, before anyone really knew how serious the virus was, his wife, Kim Kardashian was the one who nursed him back to health. In a new interview with GRAZIA Magazine, the reality star talked about that experience, revealing just how scary it was to take on that responsibility.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim revealed. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.” She went on to say, “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

Kardashian went on to say that her husband had COVID-19 about the same time it was announced that both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came down with the virus, which is when it struck a lot of people in the United States that coronavirus was a real threat.

“Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” Kim continued.

Back in July, West talked to Forbes about the symptoms he was experiencing earlier that year, which is when he first revealed that he came down with the virus.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” the rapper told the outlet. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Obviously, that second part is a joke, but Drake was thought to have COVID-19 after being around Kevin Durant before he tested positive–though the rapper revealed later that he, in fact, tested negative.