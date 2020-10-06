BlackLivesMatter: Texas Cop Charged With Murder For Killing Jonathan Price As He Was Breaking Up Domestic Violence Fight

Just a few days ago, BOSSIP reported on the tragic police-involved shooting death of Jonathan Price. Price was breaking up a domestic violence fight at a local Wolfe City, Texas gas station and was subsequently shot and killed by a white police officer who was too stupid (or too racist) to know who the true bad guy was.

Today, we are happy to announce that according to an NYDailyNews article, that white officer has been arrested and charged with MURDER. Shaun Lucas responded to the call that there was a fight in progress and as soon as he arrived on the scene attempted to arrest Price. When Price non-violently resisted and walked away, Lucas tasered him then shot him with his duty weapon. Texas Rangers have said that their early investigation “indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable.”

THIS should be the procedure for every officer who kills a person, specifically an unarmed person. They should all be arrested and charged PROMPTLY and if the “justice system” proves that they were in the right, then carry on but all this wantonly killing Black people then getting to sleep in their own bed at night.

F**k that s#!t. Rest in peace Jonathan Price. We’re sick at the thought of this man being murdered while righteously trying to protect a woman.