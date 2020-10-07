Essential Content: A Gallery Of Celebs Who Joined OnlyFans

We’re officially 7 months into quarantine and everyone’s completely OVER IT.

And by everyone, we mean EVERYONE including celebs who can’t tour, travel, film, make paid appearances on anything else other than virtual activities which explains more and more of them joining subscription-based platform OnlyFans to stay relevant or make some extra cash.

At this point, it’s the new normal that continues to attract stars like Cardi, Jordyn Woods and Amber Rose who look to redirect their millions of followers to exclusive premium content that they profit from directly.

“I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me, it was, “I’m not just doing it,” like I’m taking photos out of my phone and posting it,” she told Complex.

I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies,” she added.

The wildly popular platform has proven to be lucrative for hyper-visible celebs like Disney star Bella Thorne who shattered OnlyFans records by earning 1 million in 1 day.

“How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course,” said Thorne who plans on making a film about the platform.

