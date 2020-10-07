“Tamar Braxton – Get Ya Life” Exclusive: Goli Goes Deep Interpreting Tamar’s Dream [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” and you already know WeTV laced us with an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. On tomorrow’s episode, Tamar Braxton is diving deep into her subconscious this episode with some serious help from Goli who is guiding her through her dreams to uncover the truth about how she really feels.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Wow, Tamar having what seems to be premonitions about David long before things going all the way South. Were you sad to see her being so non-reactive toward her relationships with her sisters though?

Here’s what to expect from the Episode

Tensions rise at David’s 50th birthday. Tamar experiences a major breakthrough when reconciling with family, relaunching her music career, and reclaiming love all come to ahead. Goli and David clash in an epic showdown behind closed doors.

Uh Oh! Goli and David clash? That can’t be a good thing. This definitely seems like the start of when everything started to unravel.

A new episode of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” airs on Thursday, October 8 at 10pm on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

In addition to giving fans a look into her life, Tamar Braxton might be giving us some new music too. Earlier this week, Tamar shared a stunning photo of herself on the gram with the caption:

“I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”

Nene Leakes was amongst the many fans who flocked to the singer’s comments to give their well wishes.

“Yesssss Sis!”, wrote Nene while one user commented, “Whenever this album comes out, I know it’s about to be straight fire.”

It’s been almost three months since Braxton was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel room after what she would later confirm was a suicide attempt. We’re happy that Tamar is finally on the road to recovery mentally and physically.