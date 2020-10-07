Fair Or Foul? Woman Blasts Southwest Airlines For Kicking Her Off Flight For THIS Outfit

A woman name Kayla Eubanks has put a Southwest Airlines employee on twitter blast after she was removed from a plane she was ticketed to fly on. The employees’ gripe with Eubanks? She didn’t find her outfit appropriate.

In tweets, Kayla claims she unjustifiably ejected from the aircraft and asked the employee to locate the rule that states she couldn’t fly due to her outfit.

“Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are “lewd, obscene and offensive.”’ Kayla wrote. “I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended.” The young, offended woman then posted a photo of the outfit that cause her to be removed from the aircraft. Do you think the employee was doing too much???

This @SouthwestAir employee practically did cartwheels to ensure that I wouldn’t get on this plane y’all. I was held at the gate for 30 minutes because of my shirt. pic.twitter.com/gxnlNX4H6b — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

Yikes! Kayla continued to update followers, letting people know that she was eventually let back on to the plan, causing a huge delay and inconvenience for other passengers but, that was only after the captain of the aircraft allowed her to wear a t-shirt he had on hand.

The CAPTAIN of the flight loaned me his shirt so that I could board (having been removed from the flight and the flight being delayed). I eventually took it off.. Only to be told that I would have to speak with a supervisor upon landing pic.twitter.com/sBLCHrRbRO — Kayla Eubanks (@UziSuzy) October 6, 2020

Do YOU think it was fair for foul for Kayla to be removed from the plane over her top?